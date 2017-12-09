Uber settles lawsuit with woman who accused executives of obtaining medical records after she was raped

Uber has settled its lawsuit with a woman (Jane Doe) who accused its now-former CEO Travis Kalanick, president of business in Asia Eric Alexander and SVP of business Emil Michael of improperly obtaining her medical records after she was raped by an Uber driver in Delhi, India.

“A settlement has been reached and the Parties anticipate the case will be dismissed on or around January 2018,” the document states. Specific terms of the settlement were not disclosed in the filing.

In the lawsuit, Doe’s attorneys said “Uber executives violated her a second time by unlawfully obtaining and sharing her medical records from that vicious sexual assault and have failed, as of the date of this filing, to apologize to her for this outrageous conduct.”

Doe had previously sued Uber in 2015 for negligence and fraud for failing to do a thorough background check on the driver. In that case, the driver was convicted and sentenced to life in prison.

In light of Doe’s most recent suit, Uber fired Alexander in June. Just a few days after Alexander’s firing, Michael also left the company after the board agreed to adopt Uber’s law firm’s recommendations in light of an internal culture investigation.

I have reached out to Uber and will update this story if hear back.

Featured Image: ANTHONY WALLACE/Getty Images