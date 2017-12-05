Shervin Pishevar takes immediate leave of absence from Hyperloop One and Sherpa Capital

Shervin Pishevar, founder of Sherpa Capital and co-founder of Hyperloop One, is taking an immediate leave of absence from both companies, as well as from his board responsibilities at Sherpa’s portfolio companies.

Pishevar, in his statement via a lawyer, said it was his idea to take a leave of absence and that the decision was not made lightly. Pishevar’s hope is that his absence “will eliminate any potential distraction to the great and important work being done at these companies.”

This comes about a week after multiple women accused Pishevar of sexual misconduct. In response to those allegations, Pishevar, through his lawyer, said the allegations are part of a “smear campaign” against him. One allegation described how Pishevar “forcibly kissed” someone and later showed that same person photos of vaginas on his phone.

Here’s his full statement: