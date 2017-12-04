Go body-hopping with Netflix’s next original sci-fi series on February 2

Netflix has a new sci-fi series coming that’s likely to please fans of the genre. The trailer for the show is now available, giving you an introduction to the guiding concept of the show – basically people have figured out how to download their entire consciousness into new bodies so you can effectively live forever – provided you have enough money, I suspect.

The new show is called ‘Altered Carbon,’ and is based on the novel of the same name. It takes place in the future, and essentially involves a detective story in which a resurrected detective investigates the attempted murder of the world’s richest man.

It looks like it’s definitely going to aim for a Blade Runner-esque visual aesthetic, and maybe a similar soundtrack, too. Looks fun, though, and I imagine the tale of where they get the ‘sleeves’ for the consciousness transplants is going to be particularly good dramatic fodder. Also, sci-fi series regular Dichen Lachman is in the trailer, so that’s great.