Media
Netflix

Go body-hopping with Netflix’s next original sci-fi series on February 2

Posted by
Next Story

Why scaling to the U.S. is way more complicated than it looks

Netflix has a new sci-fi series coming that’s likely to please fans of the genre. The trailer for the show is now available, giving you an introduction to the guiding concept of the show – basically people have figured out how to download their entire consciousness into new bodies so you can effectively live forever – provided you have enough money, I suspect.

The new show is called ‘Altered Carbon,’ and is based on the novel of the same name. It takes place in the future, and essentially involves a detective story in which a resurrected detective investigates the attempted murder of the world’s richest man.

It looks like it’s definitely going to aim for a Blade Runner-esque visual aesthetic, and maybe a similar soundtrack, too. Looks fun, though, and I imagine the tale of where they get the ‘sleeves’ for the consciousness transplants is going to be particularly good dramatic fodder. Also, sci-fi series regular Dichen Lachman is in the trailer, so that’s great.

Latest Crunch Report

Watch More Episodes
  • Netflix
  • Media
  • Popular Posts

Featured Stories

Latest From TechCrunch

Comment moderation powered by BrandBastion
Up Next

Why scaling to the U.S. is way more complicated than it looks

Posted

CrunchBoard

Job Listings

More from CrunchBoard