frank radice
Denis Pombriant
doc searls

Gillmor Gang: Netfix

The Gillmor Gang — Frank Radice, Doc Searls, Denis Pombriant, Elisa Camahort Page, and Steve Gillmor. Recorded live Friday, December 1, 2017.

G3: Hacking Cough — Mary Hodder, Francine Hardaway, Maria Ogneva, Tina Hui, and Tina Chase Gillmor. Recorded live Friday, December 1, 2017.

@stevegillmor, @fradice, @dsearls, @DenisPombriant, @ElisaC

Produced and directed by Tina Chase Gillmor @tinagillmor

  • Doc Searls

    • Bio In The World is Flat, Thomas L. Friedman calls Doc "one of the most respected technology writers in America." Searches for Doc on Google tend to bring up piles of results, owing to his work as: * Senior Editor of Linux Journal, the premier Linux monthly and one of the world's leading technology magazines. * Co-author of The Cluetrain Manifesto, a book that was Amazon's #1 sales & marketing bestseller …
    • Full profile for Doc Searls

  • Elisa Camahort Page

    • Bio Elisa Camahort Page is the Co - Founder & COO of BlogHer. She co-founded BlogHer, Inc., in 2005 with Jory Des Jardins and Lisa Stone, and serves as the company's COO. In that role, Camahort Page leads events, marketing, public relations and research for the company. Prior to co-founding BlogHer, Camahort Page ran a marketing consultancy, Worker Bees, which was among the first companies to …
    • Full profile for Elisa Camahort Page

  • Denis Pombriant

    • Bio Since January 2000 I've covered the emerging front office and CRM market advising companies and developing research and reports. 2000 (January) to 2003 (December) Aberdeen Group. A variety of roles starting as a Sr. Analyst and culminating as VP, Research Director, and practice leader.
    • Full profile for Denis Pombriant

  • Frank Radice

    • Bio Frank Radice is the Managing Partner of Vida F.R. Company in New York, and BadCatCo. Promotion, marketing, media, and production consulting in London. Radice serves as Expert-in-Residence at the global marketing agency, Definition 6/TheNewsMarket, where he advises leadership and clients on strategy and issues pertinent to the evolution and transformation of the broadcasting, cable, and digital industries. He …
    • Full profile for Frank Radice

  • Steve Gillmor

    • Bio Steve Gillmor is a technology commentator, editor, and producer in the enterprise technology space. He is Head of Technical Media Strategy at salesforce.com and a TechCrunch contributing editor. Gillmor previously worked with leading musical artists including Paul Butterfield, David Sanborn, and members of The Band after an early career as a record producer and filmmaker with Columbia Records' Firesign …
    • Full profile for Steve Gillmor

