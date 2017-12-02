Original Content podcast: We ride with the outlaws of ‘Godless’

Some big names — including Jeff Daniels, Michelle Dockery and Scoot McNairy — donned cowboy hats and mounted horses for Godless, a seven-episode Western on Netflix. Each episode was written and directed by Scott Frank (A Walk Among the Tombstones), while Steven Soderbergh (Ocean’s Eleven) serves an executive producer.

But does all that talent add up to a compelling show? That’s what TechCrunch’s Darrell Etherington and Anthony Ha discuss on the latest episode of the Original Content podcast.

Godless centers on La Belle, a mining town where almost all of the men were killed an accident, leaving the women to carry on. And at least in Darrell’s view, the limited series might be the very best thing Netflix has produced.

As usual, we also cover the week’s streaming and entertainment news, including uncertain production plans for House of Cards, new projections for Apple’s content spending and the first trailer for Avengers: Infinity War.

You can listen to the episode in the player above, subscribe using Apple Podcasts or find us in your podcast player of choice. If you like the show, please let us know by leaving a review on Apple. You also can send us feedback directly.

Featured Image: Netflix