Three Uber security managers reportedly resigned today

Three senior-level security managers resigned from Uber today, Reuters reported earlier today. One of the three who resigned, Pooja Ashok, was chief of staff to now-former Chief Security Officer Joe Sullivan. Sullivan was fired last week for trying to hide the security breach that affected about 57 million riders and 600,00 drivers.

The other two who resigned were Prithvi Rai, a senior security engineer, and Jeff Jones. Both Ashok and Jones are planning to stay at Uber until January to help with the transition.

Uber’s security practices have been under intense scrutiny lately. Last month, new CEO Dara Khosrowshahi disclosed the company failed to report the massive 2016 data breach. Earlier this week in court, Uber’s chief legal officer called out the company’s pre-Khosrowshahi security practices for gathering information on competitors. Insight into Uber’s tactics came to light during an evidentiary hearing regarding its legal battle with Alphabet’s Waymo over self-driving car technologies.

I’ve reached out to Uber and will update this story if I hear back.

Featured Image: ANTHONY WALLACE/Getty Images