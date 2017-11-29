Personnel
Former Warriors basketball player David Lee is reportedly in talks to join VC firm Social Capital

David Lee, who retired from the world of basketball just last week, is in talks to join venture firm Social Capital, Axios reports. Social Capital, founded by minority Warriors owner Chamath Palihapitiya, has backed companies like Box, Slack, Treehouse and others.

Lee, who most recently played for the Golden State Warriors, would join the likes of Andre Iguodala, Steph Curry, Magic Johnson and Carmelo Anthony — current and former basketball players who have joined the world of venture capital.

Social Capital declined to comment for this story.

Featured Image: Photo by Noah Graham/NBAE via Getty Images/Getty Images

