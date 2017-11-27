Fundings & Exits
Elon Musk
spaceflight
california
hyperloop

SpaceX adds $100 million to previous $350 million funding round

SpaceX filed a new amended update to its $351 million funding round from this summer, adding around $100 million to the round in newly disclosed funds and bringing the total to $450 million. The new follow-on funding puts SpaceX’s total post-money valuation at $21.5 billion.

SpaceX spokesperson James Gleeson provided the following statement regarding the amended filing:

“This filing simply discloses that SpaceX received an additional $100 million of investment as part of the last funding round which was disclosed earlier this summer.”

