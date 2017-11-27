At Disrupt Berlin, we have a special treat for attendees who want to engage with our main stage speakers and other experts on the big topics in the tech and startup world. We call these Off the Record sessions (OTRs). Although technically not ‘off the record,’ they are a great opportunity to ask our speakers questions, as well as listen to the experts and a moderator talk in more depth about the topics they discussed with TechCrunch editors on the main stage.

The format is a 45-minute, roundtable discussion that includes questions from the audience. Any regular Disrupt attendee may participate. The sessions take place on-site at the venue in an area we have set aside for OTRs. The discussion is followed by a networking reception. The OTRs won’t be recorded, and TechCrunch doesn’t normally cover them, so the only way to be a part of what is sure to be a series of great discussions is to register for Disrupt Berlin.

Right, so which categories are those? We’re almost done programming the OTRs, and here is the line-up so far. Please note that most of these OTRs correspond to highlighted sections of our Startup Alley.

Robotics – Monday Dec. 4 at 1:15 – 2:30 p.m.

Rob Coneybeer, Shasta Ventures

Alex Zosel, Volocopter

James Harrison, Sky-Futures

Cryptocurrencies – Monday Dec. 4 at 4:00 – 5:15 p.m.

Kavita Gupta, ConsenSys Ventures

Mona El Isa, Melonport

Tim Zagar, Iconomi

Moshe Hogeg, Sirin Labs (Sponsor)

Blockchain – Tuesday Dec. 5 at 10:00 – 11:15 a.m.

Gavin Wood, Parity Technologies / Web3 Foundation

Jutta Steiner, Parity Technologies

Artificial Intelligence – Tuesday Dec. 5 at 1:00 – 2:15 p.m.

William Tunstall-Pedoe, Ada Health

Suranga Chandratillake. Balderton Capital

Fintech – Tuesday Dec. 5 at 11:30 – 12:45 p.m.

Valentin Stalf, N26

Christian Nagel, Earlybird Venture Capital

Health and Bio Tech – Tuesday Dec. 5 at 2:30-3:45 p.m.

Ida Tin, Clue

Claire Novorol, Ada Health

Xavier Duportet, Eligo Bioscience