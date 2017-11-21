You can now request to join someone’s Instagram live stream

Instagram just rolled out a neat feature for its live product. Users can now request to join a live stream that they’re watching and if accepted, can start broadcasting live as the host’s guest.

To request to join a live video a viewer can tap a request button in the comments section. Hosts see the request pop up in real time and can accept or deny, and also have access to a list of pending requests in case a bunch of different people are trying to join in.

Instagram had already let anyone streaming live invite a friend to join them, but by adding a request feature the possibilities for collaboration are greatly expanded.

Imagine a celebrity “taking calls” from fans. With the ability to see all pending requests a host could pick a fan to join them live at random, or even selectively pick someone who just made an insightful comment in the chat.

Of course there’s the worry that someone says something inappropriate when they join, but that’s not necessary any risker than allowing random people to comment on your posts. In an ideal world Instagram would built in a feature like a 2 or 3 second delay that would let the host boot the guest if they said anything inappropriate, but for now it seems like hosts will just have to selectively screen their guests.

The feature should also be helpful among friends. It shifts the burden for collaboration from host to guest, meaning a lot more people should try to participate, which results in a happier host and better overall content.