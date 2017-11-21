Disrupt Berlin, Europe’s best technology conference and startup competition, kicks off in less than two weeks. And because we want every procrastinator and every last-minute decision-maker to get the best possible price, we extended our deadline for early-bird ticket pricing to the breaking point. Alas, that opportunity ends in just 48 hours.

At the stroke of midnight (local Berlin time) on November 22, the price of a single Disrupt Berlin ticket jumps 30 percent, from €833 to €1190 (pricing includes VAT). Why not buy your tickets right now and save yourself some serious dough?

The last time Berlin hosted a TechCrunch Disrupt was back in 2013. Since then, the city’s startup scene has grown only hotter; if tech-startup blood courses through your veins, this is one event you don’t want to miss.

Do you love hardware? Even if you’re just curious about the issues on the forefront of that arena, we’ve got a great slate of speakers who live and breathe hardware. Henri Seydoux, founder of Parrot, will grace the main stage to discuss the use of commercial drones — think firefighters and farmers. Tom Carter, CTO and co-founder of Ultrahaptics, will give a special presentation on ultrasound-emitter technology that lets people touch and feel three-dimensional shapes that aren’t there.

But wait, there’s more. Ulrich Spiesshofer, CEO of ABB, will discuss robotics and Chiaro’s CEO, Tania Boler, will talk about how advances in sensor technology and connected devices fit into her vision of a global tech brand focused on women’s health. That’s a lot of hardware love, but our main stage also will feature conversations on a range of bleeding-edge technology — like cryptocurrency, AI and autonomous cars — with some of the industry’s hottest innovators.

Looking for even more reasons to buy that ticket? Remember the classic events that make every Disrupt an outstanding experience. The Startup Battlefield promises to be a huge draw as 15 early-stage startups are primed, poised and ready to bring it to the Disrupt main stage. Which one will claim the title, hoist the Disrupt Cup and pocket the $50,000 prize?

Don’t miss exploring Startup Alley, the site of hundreds of the most promising early-stage companies from around the world. Combine walking the Alley with our curated CrunchMatch service, and it’s easier than ever for investors to add the perfect startup to their portfolio.

We’re still not finished; there’s the Hackathon, Off the Record sessions, after parties and plenty of time for networking. It’s a wonder we can pack it all into one conference.

Disrupt Berlin takes place December 4-5, 2017 at Arena Berlin, Eichenstraße 412435. You have 48 hours left to get the best possible price. Buy your tickets today.