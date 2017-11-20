Shujaa Delivery aims to compete with Aramax, DHL and others

On-demand delivery is a coveted service in traffic-congested Nairobi. Enter Shujaa Delivery, a Nairobi-based door-to-door delivery and courier service for businesses that uses motorcycles instead of cars.

Tracy Mulei, founder and CEO of Shujaa Delivery, decided to start the company after she had a bad experience with a delivery rider, she told TechCrunch.

“The main thing we are solving is inconsistency with riders,” Mulei said. “We are also much more affordable than most of our competitors.”

Shujaa has 30 retainer clients, most of which are e-commerce websites looking to ship products and corporate clients that need errands run for them. Although Shujaa Delivery is still a small company and only operates in Nairobi and the city’s surrounding area, Mulei’s end goal is to be an international company. The idea, Mulei said, is to compete with the likes of Aramax and DHL.