Why now is the time to join Startup Alley at Disrupt Berlin
Hours before launch, EA strips micro-transactions from ‘Star Wars: Battlefront II’
(Hint: Free stuff)
TechCrunch Disrupt is coming to Arena Berlin on 4-5 December, and and we’re looking for a few more rockstar startups to be a part of our massive menagerie of innovation, Startup Alley. If you’ve never been to a Disrupt before, Startup Alley is where hundreds of early-stage companies (who have raised less than $2.5m and are less than 2 years old) showcase their talent and technology to attendees, investors and members of the press.
With the holidays just around the corner, we have some contests and giveaways for you — yup, you have a chance to snag some free stuff!
All you have to do is buy a Startup Alley Exhibitor Package, and you might get one (or more!) of these opportunities:
- All startups who purchase a Startup Alley Exhibitor Package (either day) by 30 November will be entered into a drawing to win 2 VIP Disrupt Berlin dinner tickets; a rare chance to mingle with TechCrunch editors, investors, and other tech enthusiasts
- Five startups from Startup Alley will be selected at random to be featured by the one and only Tito in CrunchReport during 27 Nov – 1 Dec, the week before Disrupt Berlin
- 15 startups from Startup Alley will be selected at random to have a 60-second flash pitch on Tuesday, 5 December on the Showcase Stage at Disrupt Berlin
So, what are you waiting for? These incentives are available for Startup Alley Exhibitor Package purchases through 30 November — remember, all you have to do is purchase a table, and you could walk away from Disrupt with some shiny new connections, exposure, and more!
0
SHARES