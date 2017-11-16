Tesla unveils the new Roadster
The Tesla Semi tackles this classic truck safety problem using tech
Tesla has unveiled a new Roadster, the new version of its original sports car. It’s the fastest production car ever made, according to Elon us, with speeds of just 1.9 seconds for 0 to 60 4.2 seconds for 0 to 100. It can handle a quarter mile in 8.9 seconds.
“This is the base model,” Musk said, then went on to mention that its top speed is above 250 mph. and it has a 200 kWh battery pack that offers 630 miles of highway driving range.
-
OLYMPUS DIGITAL CAMERA
-
OLYMPUS DIGITAL CAMERA
-
OLYMPUS DIGITAL CAMERA
It’s also a 2 by 2 four-seater, and it’s available in 2020 for an unspecified price.
Understandably, the crowd was in awe when Musk revealed the new Roadster, which has a look inside and out that owes a lot to classic sports car design. The car also ripped up the runway at the hangar where the event was held, before pulling to a stop and being flanked by the two new Tesla Semi trucks on either side.
-
roadster25rearwindroof
-
roadster25sky
-
RoadsterMotion
-
RoadsterWindmills
-
San Diego1
-
roadster25garage
-
0H8E6227
-
0H8E7202
-
plugged_in_roadster
-
Tesla Roadster S. Photograph James Lipman / jameslipman.com UK 07803 885275
-
Roadster2.5nite
-
roadster2.5restaurant
-
interior1
-
interior2.5a
-
interior2
Developing…
0
SHARES