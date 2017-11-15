Google Maps got a redesign

Google Maps is getting an upgrade.

The company said in a blog post that it has updated driving, navigation, transit and explore maps to better highlight information that the company thinks will be most relevant. That means, gas stations when you’re driving or more prominently featured train and bus stations if you’re riding the rails or hopping on mass transit.

Google also said that maps would get an updated color scheme with new icons added to more easily identify places like a church, cafe, museum or hospital not just by their symbol, but also with a corresponding color to make it even easier to identify.

For example, if someone wanted to find a restaurant or cafe in a new neighborhood, they could open the Google Map app and find the nearest orange icon (the color Google is using for food and drink spots).

Here’s a slideshow that explains Google’s color scheme-themed designations and illustrates the company’s new iconography:

These changes to the Maps feature will also be rolled out to the other apps that incorporate Google Maps information like: Assistant, Search, Earth, and Android Auto. The changes will also be incorporated into the apps, websites, and products that other companies have built using Google Maps APIs, the company said.

