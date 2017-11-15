Amazon reportedly blames the U.S. Postal Service for Amazon Fresh issues

Amazon is blaming the U.S. Postal Service for having to shut down Fresh in some areas, Recode reports. Internally, sources told Recode that Amazon is saying USPS was responsible for making the deliveries in most of the affected areas.

As the story goes, Amazon is throwing shade at the USPS, telling food brands the USPS wasn’t reliable in delivering the food on time or at all, Recode reports. Amazon also reportedly told brands that the economics of the business were harder in those areas because they were not very densely populated.

Earlier this month, Amazon Fresh halted its services in parts of nine states nationwide. Amazon, however, declined to comment just how many neighborhoods were affected.

The shutdown came of Fresh in some parts of the country came a few months after Amazon bought Whole Foods for $13.7 billion, though, Amazon said what’s happening with Fresh is unrelated to the acquisition.

I’ve reached out to Amazon and will update this story if I hear back.