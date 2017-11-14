Get your tickets for the TechCrunch Meetup in Singapore on November 23!

Last week we announced our upcoming Meetup in Singapore on November 23, and now here comes the all-important ticket information.

Head to this link HERE and fill out your details to apply for one.

Admission is free but unfortunately we can’t guarantee that everyone who requests a ticket will get one. That’s because we are limited on space, but we do plan to release videos of the talks after the event so don’t despair if you can’t be there in person.

Applicants will be notified on the status of their ticket by this coming Friday, November 17, so please submit your details before that date.

To recap, we’re hosting one-on-one interviews with two billion-dollar companies with links to Southeast Asia that are fresh from going public: Min-Liang Tan, CEO of Razer, which days ago went public in a $529 million Hong Kong IPO, and Nick Nash, Chairman of Sea, which raised $880 million from a NYSE listing last month.

Our guests: Nick Nash, Chairman of Sea [left] and Min-Liang Tan, CEO and co-founder of Razer [right]

There will also be a panel of up-and-coming startups from the region who’ll discuss their business development growth and future plans. They are: Candice Ong, CCO of Shopback, Raghav Kapoor, CEO of SmartKarma, and Arrif Ziaudin, CEO of Chope. That discussion will be moderated by SeedPlus partner Tiang Lim Foo.

The event starts at 11:00 at the Google office in Singapore and it will include lunch and networking time. You can find full details in the original post published last week.

See you soon, Singapore!