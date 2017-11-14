Hardware is hard, they say, and that’s why hardware will be a point of discussion at TechCrunch Disrupt Berlin 2017. We’re pleased to bring to the stage several companies that built, launched and live in the world of hardware. It’s our hope that through these panels and fireside chats, founders, devs and investors walk away from the conference a bit more comfortable venturing into the world of hardware.

Henri Seydoux founded Parrot in 1994 and managed to keep the company relevant by constantly refocusing the company on the next big trend. First, it was Bluetooth connectivity gadgets, then designer headphones and finally consumer drones in 2010 with the AR.Drone. Now the company is in the middle of another shift as it focuses more than ever on commercial drone use cases.

Earlier this year Parrot started selling integrated software and hardware solutions for special drone use cases. Just two weeks ago, Parrot released drones for firefighters and farmers. We’re excited to have Seydoux sit on a panel about the different uses drones can have in the commercial space.

Tom Carter from UK-based Ultrahaptics is also taking the stage for a special presentation of his company’s technology that lets users feel objects that are not there. With Ultrahapitics tech, ultrasound emitters simulate objects and feelings. Reach out and feel three-dimensional shapes that aren’t there. Feel water run over hand though your hand remains dry.

And with Ultrahaptics tech, users can manipulate these objects too. Reach into the air and turn the volume dial to 11. Carter is coming to Disrupt to show off this technology and explain its uses and applications in VR, AR and future interfaces.

But there’s more hardware at Disrupt Berlin.

Chiaro CEO Tania Boler started the company out of a belief that advances in sensor technology and connected devices can help break down stigma and change the lives of women everywhere. Chiaro’s first product, the Elvie Kegel exercise tracker, helps women strengthen their pelvic floors post-pregnancy to improve core stability, bladder control and their sex lives. The company closed a $6 million Series A round in March of 2017, so investors are definitely buying into Chiaro’s vision to build a global female health tech brand.

Disrupt Berlin has robots, too.

The ABB’s CEO Ulrich Spiesshofer will be joining us this December at Disrupt Berlin to discuss running one of the world’s largest robotics corporations. The executive has headed up ABB since 2013, having worked in a number of different technology fields, including telecommunications and automotive.

His position at ABB gives Spiesshofer a front row seat to some of the most compelling issues facing technology today. ABB has operating in manufacturing for more than 35 years and has installed more than 300,000 industrial robotics globally, positioning that puts the company at the forefront of a global push toward automation.

The agenda for Disrupt Berlin is fantastic and we hope you can join us. And there’s more to Disrupt than just a stage of speakers.

