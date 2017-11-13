Facebook launches collaborative Stories for Groups and Events

Facebook is combining its Snapchat Stories clone with features Snapchat can’t match in a bid to boost usage. Starting today, users of Facebook Groups and Events will be able to contribute to a Story visible to the rest of the members and moderated by the admins. This could be fun for parties, weddings, meetups, and more. In essence, these collaborative Stories will work like a private hashtag so multiple people can add content but only those involved can see it.

Facebook product manager Connor Hayes tells me the features “Give multiple people the opportunity to tell a Story from multiple different angles.”

You can see how collaborative Event Stories work in the video below:

Meanwhile, Facebook is also launching Facebook Stories for its stripped app for the developing world, Facebook Lite. For now, users on the low-data-usage version of Facebook’s main app can only view Stories, but the company tells me posting is coming soon.

The announcements come alongside a big overhaul of Facebook’s Stories products. It’s replacing Messenger Day with Facebook Stories, and syncing both cross-posting and viewing. It’s also killing off the Facebook Direct ephemeral messaging feature in favor of handling Stories replies and messages via Messenger.