Equity podcast: Roku’s on a tear, and Snap had an awful week

Hello and welcome back to Equity, TechCrunch’s venture capital-focused podcast where we unpack the numbers behind the headlines.

This week Katie Roof, Matthew Lynley and Alex Wilhelm dug into the recent earnings run and talked through what’s coming next in the IPO pipeline. We were joined by Heidi Mayon from Gunderson Dettmer, the perfect company this week to help us understand the next public offerings.

Up first was Snap’s earnings miss. The firm came short on both revenue and user growth, leading to a sharp decline in the value of its shares. The firm’s losses, paired with slower-than-anticipated DAU expansion, were a tough pill for investors to swallow.

Next, we dove into Roku’s solid earnings report. The firm soundly beat revenue expectations, leading to its first quarterly report as a public company being a smashing success. The firm’s shares rose sharply after its news.

Next, we discussed a slew of IPOs, upcoming and recent, from Chinese companies listing in the United States. We’ve discussed Sogou before, to pick one example, but other entrants are close behind. If U.S.-based companies will follow, the example remains to be seen.

