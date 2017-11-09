The Muscat micromeetup has been modified

I had originally planned to run a pitch-off in Muscat today from 3pm to 6pm but it looks like that is cancelled. I only received 12 requests to pitch and of that group only two companies confirmed they would attend (thanks Nabnee and SnapType). That’s very disappointing and it’s clear that there’s a lot of work to be done here in the Omani ecosystem. Sadly I’m leaving tonight and can’t do much more.

That said I’m happy to chat with anyone who would like to pitch or talk about your startup. I’ll be in the Sheraton Oman until this evening and you can contact me via Twitter or email john@techcrunch.com. I’ll either be in the lobby or around the area.

Stop by and say Hi!

