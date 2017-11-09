Announcing the TechCrunch Meetup in Singapore on November 23

Here at TechCrunch we serve a global audience which is why we’ve held casual meetup events across many different parts of the world. Now we’re excited to add a new region to that list: Southeast Asia.

As someone who has watched the region’s startup ecosystem grow in recent years, I’m delighted to announce that we’re teaming up with Google and VC firm SeedPlus to run an event in Singapore, the hub for tech startups in Southeast Asia, on November 23!

The theme of the meetup is growing and exiting in Southeast Asia, and we will host two multi-billion-dollar firms that have literally done exactly that this year.

Nick Nash, President of Sea — the company that went public in an $880 million NYSE IPO last month — and Min-Liang Tan, CEO and co-founder of Razer — the gaming firm which is all set to raise $550 million on the Hong Kong Stock Exchange this month — will be our esteemed guests for the event which starts at 11am at Google HQ, Singapore, and will include lunch.

TechCrunch Singapore Meetup: November 23

Topic: Going public from Southeast Asia

Going public from Southeast Asia Time : From 11am start (lunch included)

Google Office, Singapore Cost: Free 😀

Free 😀 Full details, including ticket availability, TBC

We couldn’t have two better qualified interviewees and I’m personally very excited to hear their experiences. Both are fresh from holding IPOs for companies with strong connections to Southeast Asia, a region where exits have been hard to find despite a fast-growing ecosystem with promise.

Nick Nash, Chairman of Sea [left] and Min-Liang Tan, CEO and co-founder of Razer [right]

The day will see separate one-on-one interviews with both of them on stage, and a panel session featuring execs from startups in Southeast Asia who can discuss the challenges of growth-stage companies. Such as monetization, dealing with the regional diversity of Southeast Asia, scaling culture, funding, exit opportunities and more.

The event will finish with a few words from our partners, and networking to discuss the topics of the day and more.

Learning from our previous meetups in Asia, where attendance numbers have massively surpassed our expectations leading to difficulties with acoustics, venue, food/drink and other operations, the event will be open to a limited number of attendees.

Watch out for a blog post soon with details on how can you apply for a ticket — they will be free.

We are also working to provide livestreams of the interviews and panel session to enable readers who can’t make the event in person to tune in remotely wherever they are in the world.

Thanks again to Googe and SeedPlus for helping make this event happen!

So go ahead and note November 23 in your diaries and get ready for more information soon.