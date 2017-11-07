Gadgets
bebop
embedded systems
Home Automation
fiction

The Parrot Bebop 2 Power lets you boldly go where no drone has gone before

Posted by
Next Story

These are Uber’s new ‘cultural norms’

Parrot, the original household drone company, recently released the Bebop 2 Power, an upgraded version of the Bebop 2 with a better camera, better controls, and more battery life. This fierce flier can swoop for up to sixty minutes with the included batteries and a first-person view is available using Parrot’s VR glasses and a cellphone.

I was quite please with the drone’s performance and I was especially enamored by the included Skycontroller 2, a handheld controller that lets you hold your phone while twiddling with the drone’s joysticks. In fact I actually preferred controlling the drone with the controller rather than the phone, a first for me when it comes to more professional models.

The Bebop 2 Power costs $599 and for that you get the FPV goggles, the controller, and two batteries. The drone has two modes – sport and camera – which slows things down or speeds things up depending on how fast you want to fly.

I was pleasantly surprised by this thing and found it to be one of the best drones I’ve flown in a while. It’s well worth checking out.

Latest Crunch Report

Watch More Episodes
  • bebop
  • embedded systems
  • Home Automation
  • fiction
  • Gadgets
  • Popular Posts

Featured Stories

Latest From Gadgets

Comment moderation powered by BrandBastion
Up Next

These are Uber’s new ‘cultural norms’

Posted

CrunchBoard

Job Listings

More from CrunchBoard