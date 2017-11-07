The Parrot Bebop 2 Power lets you boldly go where no drone has gone before

Parrot, the original household drone company, recently released the Bebop 2 Power, an upgraded version of the Bebop 2 with a better camera, better controls, and more battery life. This fierce flier can swoop for up to sixty minutes with the included batteries and a first-person view is available using Parrot’s VR glasses and a cellphone.

I was quite please with the drone’s performance and I was especially enamored by the included Skycontroller 2, a handheld controller that lets you hold your phone while twiddling with the drone’s joysticks. In fact I actually preferred controlling the drone with the controller rather than the phone, a first for me when it comes to more professional models.

The Bebop 2 Power costs $599 and for that you get the FPV goggles, the controller, and two batteries. The drone has two modes – sport and camera – which slows things down or speeds things up depending on how fast you want to fly.

I was pleasantly surprised by this thing and found it to be one of the best drones I’ve flown in a while. It’s well worth checking out.