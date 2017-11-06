TechCrunch Disrupt is returning to Berlin for the first time since the original Disrupt Europe in 2013. Disrupt Berlin 2017 is one of the largest TechCrunch events we’ve held in Europe and general admission and exhibitor packages are still available. You’re not going to want to miss this.

The show is jam-packed, and just like every Disrupt, the focus is on startups and the bleeding edge of technology. Fourteen startups are launching in Startup Battlefield and hundreds of young companies are exhibiting in Startup Alley. And though spots are limited, every Disrupt attendee can participate CrunchMatch, a free program that connects founders and investors based on their specific criteria, goals and interests.

Disrupt Berlin 2017 also features an impressive lineup of fireside chats, panels and workshops with icons of the European and global tech scene.

We’re thrilled to bring accomplished founders and chief executives to the stage. Among others speaking Slack co-founder and CTO Cal Henderson, ResearchGate co-founder and CEO Ijad Madisch, and ABB CEO Ulrich Spiesshofer are each participating in a fireside chat with a TechCrunch editor.

Cryptocurrency and blockchain companies are represented, too. Gavin Wood and Jutta Steiner of Parity Technologies are coming to talk the potential of Ethereum and the blockchain. Mona El Isa of Melonport and Tim Zagar of Iconomi are discussing their differing takes on crypto digital asset management. On the final day of Disrupt Berlin, Zoe Adamovicz of Neufund and Kavita Gupta of ConsenSys Ventures are participating in a panel on funding companies through initial coin offerings.

Berlin-based Ada Heath just raised $47 million and co-founder and Chief Medical Officer Claire Novorol and AI entrepreneur William Tunstall-Pedoe are taking the stage to discuss AI, heathtech and expanding the company to the U.S.

Clue founder and CEO Ida Tin is sitting down for a fireside chat to discuss the growth of her company and femtech. We’re also excited to hear her thoughts on the exploding Berlin’s tech scene, which will also be discussed on a panel with three of Berlin’s top venture capital investors of Tanja Kufner, Christian Nagel of Earlybird Venture Capital and Ciarán O’Leary of Blueyard.

And that’s just the start. There are talks on femtech, Challenger Banks, mobile payments and autonomous driving. There are demos from robotic and mobility companies and panels on investing, raising capital and the different European tech scenes.

These topics are not limited to just the massive Disrupt stage. Workshops will let attendees dive deeper and ask questions to speakers on key topics. Look for the announcement of these events in the coming days.

General admission tickets and exhibit packages are still available for purchase. We’re thrilled to return to Berlin for this show and hope you can make it.

Monday, December 4th

9:05 AM – 9:25 AM

Product Launch and Fireside Chat with Ole Harms (MOIA / VW)

9:25 AM – 9:45 AM

In Conversation with Ana Izquierdo (Talent Clue), Brynne Kennedy (MOVE Guides) and Alicia Navarro (Skimlinks)



9:45 AM – 10:05 AM

Fireside Chat with Cal Henderson (Slack)

10:05 AM – 10:25 AM

In Conversation with Tania Boler (Elvie) and Elina Berglund (Natural Cycles)



10:25 AM – 10:55 AM

BREAK



10:55 AM – 11:15 AM

In Conversation with Thomas Korte (AngelPad), Andy McLoughlin (SoftTech VC) and Timo Rein (Pipedrive)

11:15 AM – 12:20 PM

Startup Battlefield Competition – Session 1 “



12:20 PM – 12:40 PM

Fireside Chat with Lucas Von Cranach (Onefootball)



12:40 PM – 1:40 PM

LUNCH



1:40 PM to 2:40 PM

Startup Battlefield Competition – Session 2



2:40 PM – 3:00 PM

In Conversation with Jan Hammer (Index Ventures), Martin Mignot (Index Ventures) and Neil Rimer (Index Ventures)

3:00 PM – 3:20 PM

In Conversation with Mona El Isa (Melonport) and Tim Zagar (Iconomi)



3:20 PM – 3:45 PM

BREAK



3:45 PM – 3:55 PM

Founder Stories with Robert Vis (MessageBird)

3:55 PM – 4:20 PM

In Conversation with Samantha Jerusalmy (Elaia Partners), Frédéric Mazzella (BlaBlaCar) and Mounia Rkha (Isai Ventures)



4:20 PM – 5:20 PM

Startup Battlefield Competition – Session 3 “



5:20 PM – 5:30 PM

WRAP



8:00 PM – 11:00 PM

After Party

Tuesday December 5th

9:05 AM – 9:25 AM

Fireside Chat with Ida Tin (Clue)

9:25 AM – 9:45 AM

In Conversation with Gavin Wood (Parity Technologies / Polkadot) and Jutta Steiner (Parity Technologies)

9:45 AM – 10:05 AM

Fireside Chat with Stan Boland (FiveAI)

10:05 AM – 10:30 AM

In Conversation with Tom Blomfield (Monzo), Valentin Stalf (N26) and Nikolay Storonsky (Revolut)



10:30 AM – 10:55 AM

BREAK



10:55 AM – 11:05 AM

Coming soon!

11:05 AM – 11:30 AM

In Conversation with Tanja Kufner, Christian Nagel (Earlybird Venture Capital) and Ciarán O’Leary (BlueYard Capital)

11:30 AM – 11:50 AM

Fireside Chat with Ulrich Spiesshofer (ABB)

11:50 AM – 12:00 PM

Robotics Demo with Tom Carter (Ultrahaptics)



12:00 PM – 1:00 PM

LUNCH



1:00 PM – 1:20 PM

Fireside Chat with Ijad Madisch (ResearchGate)

1:20 PM – 1:40 PM

In Conversation with Zoe Adamovicz (Neufund) and Kavita Gupta (ConsenSys Ventures)

1:40 PM – 2:00 PM

Fireside Chat with Xavier Duportet (Eligo Bioscience)

2:00 PM – 2:20 PM

In Conversation with Alex Zosel (Volocopter)

2:20 PM – 2:25 PM

Hackathon Highlights



2:25 PM – 2:50 PM

BREAK



2:50 PM – 3:05 PM

Startup Battlefield Alumni Update

3:05 PM – 3:10 PM

Passing of the Disrupt Cup

3:10 PM – 4:15 PM

Startup Battlefield Final Competition



4:15 PM – 4:35 PM

In Conversation with Claire Novorol and William Tunstall-Pedoe (Ada Health)

4:35 PM – 5:25 PM

Coming soon!

5:25 PM – 5:50 PM

Startup Battlefield Closing Awards Ceremony