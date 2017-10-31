If you’re looking to roll up your sleeves to help put on the best startup show in Berlin, you should definitely sign up to be a TechCrunch Work Exchange Volunteer at Disrupt Berlin 2017.

TechCrunch is thrilled to announce that we are now accepting applications to the Work Exchange at this year’s show in Berlin, and we hope you’ll consider joining us.

Volunteers selected for the Work Exchange program are required to work up to 16 hours during the conference. You’ll be assigned various tasks, such as staffing registration, scanning tickets, assembling the VIP goodie bags, giving directions and answering attendee questions, moving boxes, placing signage or even helping out with the Hackathon presentations.

These sorts of things ensure our guests and presenters have an exceptional experience at the show, and we need your help to get it all done.

Work Exchange volunteers must be available for a mandatory orientation training on Friday 1 December at 4pm at Arena Berlin. Volunteers must also be available to work shifts starting that same day after the orientation through to the last day of the conference on 5 December. Shifts can start as early as 6am and end as late as 11pm, with each shift lasting anywhere from 2.5 to eight hours.

In exchange, volunteers are treated to an all-access pass to Disrupt Berlin so you can enjoy the show when you’re not hard at work. At Disrupt, you’ll have the opportunity to network with the prominent people and companies attending the show. Plus, you’ll also get to connect and share learnings with other Work Exchange volunteers, creating lasting connections and friendships with like-minded startup enthusiasts. Those who are accepted into the program are required to cover their own meals, housing and travel expenses.

Friday, 10 November. We'll notify those selected into the program via email shortly after applications close. Due to high demand, we may not be able to notify those who aren't selected. You can apply to be a Work Exchange volunteer at Disrupt Berlin by filling out this brief form no later than.

Disrupt Berlin 2017 takes place 4-5 December at Arena Berlin. We hope to see you all there.