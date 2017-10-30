Crunch Report | Square Announces the $999 ‘Professional’ Register
Next Story
Google offers new findings on Russian disinformation across its products
Today’s Stories
- Square announces the Register, a $999 point-of-sale device for larger businesses
- GameStop is launching a game rental subscription called PowerPass
- Nintendo says Switch will beat Wii U total sales within its first year
Credits
Written by: Tito Hamze
Hosted by: Tito Hamze
Filmed by: Joe Zolnoski
Edited by: Tito Hamze
Notes:
- I don’t know what to wear on Crunch Report (It’s a hard decision and I suck at dressing myself). If you are a startup and want to me to wear something mail me an XL T-shirt and I’ll wear it in an episode. I’m not going to mention the company on the shirt in the episode but it will be there. No offensive stuff, it’s totally at my discretion if I wear it. Mail it to me. Thanks <3 Ok, bye.
TechCrunch C/O Tito Hamze
410 Townsend street
Suite 100
San Francisco Ca. 94107
0
SHARES