It's not possible in the modern world to avoid in the mobile platform, and we've famously seen the rise of mobile-only startups like Instagram, which for many years didn't even have a website.

Specifically, we’ll have two entrepreneurs on stage who’ve both been in the belly of the Facebook beast. They should have lots to talk about.

WhatsApp’s Anton Borzov is a Product Designer in at the mobile leviathan which was acquired by Facebook a couple of years ago.

Borzov is well known for his sterling product design work on the WhatsApp platform which was founded in 2009. Previously he was leading Tokyo.in.ua, a digital communication agency in Ukraine. Anton grew up in Ukraine before moving to London and then California to work at WhatsApp.



He’ll be joined on stage by Y Combinator’s Avichal Garg. Currently a part-time partner at the globally famous accelerator, he helps early-stage companies with product strategy, scaling, and fundraising. But Garg doesn’t just do that. he’s also an investor in Boom Supersonic, Optimizely, Cruise, Starsky Robotics, Instawork, Color Genomics, CaseText, WayUp and many other companies.

Like Borzov, was also a product director, in this case, Director of Product Management at Facebook for Local, which includes products such as Location Infra, Entities, Events, Local Search, and Pages (business identity). He was also previously a product manager in Search Quality and Ads Quality at Google.

He’s also has a number of successful exits. As the CEO and Cofounder of Spool, a mobile caching service, was acquired by Facebook in 2012. In 2011 the Daily Mail Group acquired PrepMe, a machine learning based education company, where Avichal was the CTO and Cofounder.

