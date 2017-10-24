This Nintendo Switch dock packs a built-in projector for big screen anywhere

The Nintendo Switch is probably the best mobile gaming console ever created, but it’s still not great at going from playing on the go to big screen console experience when you’re not at home. A new dock accessory created by a company called YesOJO aims to change that, giving Switch the ability to project a screen of up to 150″ wherever you want to play.

The ‘OJO’ dock includes a built-in micro-projector for the Switch, with a built-in battery that can provide up to four hours of gaming on the go. It can project a screen of between 30″ and 150″ depending on your distance from the projection surface, and it projects at HD resolution with a brightness of 200 lumens.

Even if you don’t want to play on the projected screen, you can use the OJO as a backup battery, too, to add up to 4x the battery life of your console on its own. Plus, it can charger other devices, too, via USB, including your smartphone or tablet.

OJO also has built-in speakers, though it has an aux port for audio out, too. It supports HDMI connections, too, and can therefore work with other devices to project outside of the Switch, and there are 2x USB-C ports on the OJO as well.

The device is up for pre-order now on Indiegogo, with an introductory price of $269 (a $100 discount from its planned retail price of $369 once it’s released).