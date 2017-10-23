Nintimdo RP is a DIY Nintendo Switch clone that plays classic games

Tim Lindquist is an undergrad at Iowa State University and, if you’re into classic gaming, might just be the man of your dreams. His super-cool Nintimdo RP project is a 3D-printed case for a Raspberry Pi that is designed to simulated the size and shape of a Nintendo Switch without all those silly modern gaming advances. In fact, the Nintimdo RP is dedicated to playing classic games.

Writes Lindquist:

​This project was to create a portable gaming system that could also double as a portable computer. Above shows the 3D model (Rev 3) I made on Autodesk Inventor. Waiting on final prints, More coming August 2017. This project was to create a portable gaming system that could also double as a portable computer. The goal was to create a console that was functional as well as aesthetically pleasing. I use what I learned with 3D modeling to make professional looking cases to house my circuits. Buttons were constructed using tactile components behind a stripped façade.

Inside is a Raspberry Pi 3 that holds a Broadcom BCM287 processor (ARM architecture) is running a light version of Linux (pixel) with emulators on top through retroarch and retropie. This interfaces with the 7-inch touch screen on the front to display the GUI. Buttons are wired to a microcontroller and finally to the motherboard so games can be played. Thermals are controlled by bringing air in through an intake located on the back. The air is directed past heat sinks on the processor and graphics card, this then goes through the fan and into a duct system that routs the exhaust out of the top of the device.

The entire thing is open source and available on Github. You can download the models here and see the parts list here. After all, it’s dangerous to go alone. You’d better take a 3D printed Raspberry Pi-based handheld console.