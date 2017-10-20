Sneaker and streetwear reseller Stadium Goods just launched their first app

Stadium Goods, the online (and brick and mortar) marketplace for highly sought after sneakers and streetwear, is launching its first app.

Live today to coincide with the startup’s two year anniversary, the first iteration of the app is basically just a mobile marketplace.

But Stadium Goods plans to eventually build out this functionality and take advantage of location services and push notifications to get creative with its marketing strategy, the startup explained to TechCrunch. They also plan on giving app customers early access to specific product launches, which is a tactic that’s proven successful with other streetwear retailers.

While the sneaker resale market is crowded with big venture-backed startups like StockX and Goat, Stadium Goods is the only one wasn’t launched around a mobile app. It’s also the only one with a brick and mortar strategy. The startup has two locations in New York, which account for about 10% of the company’s total sales, with the other 90% happening online.

And Stadium Goods explained that out of this 90% of transactions occurring online, the “majority of them” are already happening via mobile. This should translate into a strong adaptation rate as customer migrate from shopping on the mobile web to their native app.

Stadium Goods has raised about $5.6M since launching two years ago. To coincide with their app launch they’re also running a 20% off sale on all purchases today.

You can check out their app on iOS here and on Android here.