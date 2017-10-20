Silicon Valley
Crunch Report | SoftBank Vision Fund Sequels

Mozilla proposes combined WebXR standard for virtual and mixed reality in the browser

Today’s Stories 

  1. When $100BN is not enough… Softbank is planning Vision Fund sequels
  2. Commuter shuttle bus Chariot halts services in SF
  3. Stitch Fix has filed for an IPO, and the numbers look good

Credits

Written by: Tito Hamze, John Mannes
Hosted by: Tito Hamze
Filmed by: Tito Hamze
Edited by: Tito hamze

Notes:

  • I don’t know what to wear on Crunch Report (It’s a hard decision and I suck at dressing myself). If you are a startup and want to me to wear something mail me an XL T-shirt and I’ll wear it in an episode. I’m not going to mention the company on the shirt in the episode but it will be there. No offensive stuff, it’s totally at my discretion if I wear it. Mail it to me. Thanks <3 Ok, bye.

TechCrunch C/O Tito Hamze
410 Townsend street
Suite 100
San Francisco Ca. 94107

