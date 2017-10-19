Lyft
Crunch Report | Lyft Raises $1 Billion

  1. Lyft raises $1 billion at $11 billion valuation led by Alphabet’s CapitalG
  2. Swedish lock giant Assa Abloy acquires smart lock maker August Home
  3. MongoDB shares pop 25% in its public market debut
  4. Facebook is now testing paywalls and subscriptions for Instant Articles

Credits

Written by: Tito Hamze, John Mannes
Hosted by: Tito Hamze
Filmed by: Alex Vlacos
Edited by: Gregory Manalo

