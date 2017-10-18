Truffle now lets you share your food tips via iMessage

While you’ve already got Yelp and other apps to help you figure out where to eat, Truffle is designed specifically for sharing recommendations with friends and other people you know.

A new update should make that sharing even easier. The big addition is an iMessage app, which means (you guessed it) that Truffle is now integrated with iMessage. When you’re texting with someone, you can just tap on the Truffle icon and bring up a list of your favorites from the app, or run a Truffle search.

When you find what you’re looking for, you can send the link to your friend. If they tap on it, they’ll bring up the relevant listing in Truffle (if they have the app installed) or they’ll be asked to install Truffle (if they don’t).

That might sound pretty straightforward, but it puts Truffle in a new context. Instead of just swapping recommendations while inside the app, you can now bring them up during any other iMessage conversation.

Let’s say, for instance, you’re just randomly texting with Tom Limongello, the CEO of Truffle, and he wants to meet up. Then one of you can just pull up your favorites and recommend a convenient coffee shop without having to leave the chat.

By the way, it’s been a year since I first wrote about Truffle, and it’s still iOS only. But perhaps an Android version is getting closer, because when we discussed it, Limongello said, “I wanted to get the iPhone right before we scaled it out.”

To him, this iMessage integration was a big part of getting it right. And yes, he can envision other integrations too — he said he’d “love to be in dating apps,” and he pointed to the partnership between Airbnb and Resy as a sign of “how important restaurants are for travel.”