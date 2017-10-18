Snap is selling a dancing hot dog costume on Amazon

This might perhaps be the most random thing I ever write, but here goes nothing. Snap, the maker of Snapchat and Spectacles, is selling the dancing hot dog costume on Amazon for $79.99. If you’re a Snapchat or Bitmoji user, you probably know exactly what I’m talking about.

The dancing hot dog first emerged earlier this year when Snapchat rolled out an augmented reality dancing hot dog filter. Snapchat users began posting videos with the dancing hot dog getting run over by an incoming BART train and doing other random things. The dancing hot dog has since made its way into Bitmoji.

hot dog hot dog hot dog View Slideshow Previous Next Exit

The costume is “made of 100% beef, but never starts it!,” according to the Amazon product description. Snap first began selling the product yesterday.

I’ve reached out to Snap and will update this story if I hear back.