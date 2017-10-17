The ‘Star Wars’ Han Solo movie now has an official name

Star Wars’ cinematic universe tale focused on young Han Solo has a name, and we found out thanks to director Ron Howard, who announced it using a placard in a video shared on Twitter. The name, in case you were wondering, is “Solo: A Star Wars Story.”

It follows the “A Star Wars Story” model set by Rogue One, the first spin-out movie set in the Star Wars universe but occurring outside of the main franchise. These movies occur within canon or Star Wars fictional history, but they don’t center around the Skywalker family and its ongoing saga.

Howard also informed us via the video that primary shooting on Han Solo has wrapped, meaning it’ll now go into editing ahead of its May 25, 2018 release date. The movie actually lost its original directors, if you’ll recall, after The Lego Movie‘s Phil Lord and Christopher Miller (pictured with the cast above) departed the project citing creative differences with Lucasfilm president and Star Wars universe commander in chief Kathleen Kennedy.

Hey #Twitterville we just wrapped production so here's a special message #StarWars pic.twitter.com/8QJqN5BGxr — Ron Howard (@RealRonHoward) October 17, 2017

The movie, which stars Alden Ehrenreich, Emilia Clarke, Donald Glover and more, will hopefully still deliver the goods when it debuts next year.