Hard to believe that TechCrunch’s first Startup Battlefield Australia is just one month away. The Sydney event on Nov. 16 at ATP’s Locomotive Workshop will present a tremendous day of programming and an epic competition to find early stage best startup across Australia and New Zealand. TechCrunch and our partner, Elevacao, are very pleased to announce the agenda for the big day, which includes many speakers that we have announced and some news ones as well, including WhatsApp’s Anton Borzov, Y Combinator’s Avichal Garg, joining us to discuss mobile product development, and Blackbird co-founder Bill Bartee and Airtree co-founder Daniel Petre, on board to talk about the past, present and future of the ANZ start-up scene. Please join us to attend the show or participate in Startup Alley.

November 16 – Locomotive Workshop, ATP, Sydney

9:00 AM – 9:05 AM

Opening Remarks: Matthew Panzarino (TechCrunch)

9:05 AM – 9:25 AM

Fireside Chat with Spencer Rascoff (Zillow)

Zillow’s CEO delves into real estate marketplaces and the leadership equation to scale growth

9:25 AM – 9:30 AM

How the Startup Battlefield Works with Mike Butcher (TechCrunch)

9:30 AM – 10:30 AM

Startup Battlefield Session 1

Judges: Wesley Chan (Felicis Ventures), Avichal Garg (Y Combinator), Dean McEvoy (TechSydney), Elaine Stead (Blue Sky), Catriona Wallace (Flamingo)

10:30 AM – 10:50 AM

Fireside Chat with Aaron Patzer (Vital Software)

Serial founder (Mint, Fountain) and machine learning expert discusses AI’s role in product development and his experience on both sides of the acquisition experience

10:50 AM – 11:05 AM

BREAK

11:05 AM – 11:30 AM

Strength in Diversity: How and why to make inclusion a foundation in every startup

In conversation with Greg Moshal (Prospa) and Catriona Wallace (Flamingo)

11:30 AM – 12:30 PM

Startup Battlefield Session 2

Judges: Anton Borzov (WhatsApp), James Cameron (AirTree Ventures), David Gowdey (Jungle Ventures), Samantha Wong (Blackbird Ventures), Duncan Turner (SOSV), Kavita Gupta (ConsenSys Ventures)



12:30 PM – 12:50 PM

Fireside Chat with Mike Cannon-Brookes (Atlassian)

The Atlassian co-founder on Atlassian’s growth story: what went right and what went wrong

12:50 PM – 1:35 PM

LUNCH

1:35 PM – 2:35 PM

Startup Battlefield Session 3

Judges: Chris Boshuizen (Data Collective), Ian Gardiner (Amazon Web Services), Kara Frederick (Reinventure), Melissa Widner (NAB Ventures)

2:35 PM – 3:00 PM

ANZ Startup Ambiitons: Past, Present and Future

In conversation with Bill Bartee (Blackbird Ventures) and Daniel Petre (AirTree Ventures)

3:00 PM – 3:25 PM

Blockchain, ICOs and The Future of Everything?

In conversation with Simon Cant (Reinventure), Dr. Jemma Green (Power Ledger) and Kavita Gupta (ConsenSys Ventures)

3:25 PM – 3:40 PM

BREAK

3:25 PM – 4:10 PM

BREAKOUT SESSION: Going Deep on Blockchains and ICOs

Simon Cant (Reinventure), Avichal Garg (Y Combinator and Bitwise Hold 10 Crypto Index ​Fund), Dr. Jemma Green (Power Ledger) and Kavita Gupta (ConsenSys Ventures)

3:40 PM – 4:40 PM

Startup Battlefield Finals

Judges: Matthew Panzarino (TechCrunch), Melanie Perkins (Canva), Dean Dorrell (Carthona Capital)

4:40 PM – 5:05 PM

The Asia Opportunity: Finding cross-border growth and investment

In conversation with David Gowdey (Jungle Ventures) and Duncan Turner (SOSV)

5:05 PM – 5:50 PM

BREAKOUT SESSION: Cross-border funding and growth in Asia — Sponsored by Telstra Ventures

Marcus Bartram (Telstra Ventures), David Gowdey (Jungle Ventures) and Duncan Turner (SOSV)

5:05 PM – 5:30 PM

The Funding Scene in Silicon Valley

In conversation with Chris Boshuizen (Data Collective) and Wesley Chan (Felicis Ventures)

5:30 PM – 5:55 PM

Building and Scaling Mobile Products: Learn from two top practitioners

In conversation with Anton Borzov (WhatsApp) and Avichal Garg (Y Combinator, former Facebook product director)

5:55 PM – 6:05 PM

Startup Battlefield Australia Winners Announced

6:05 PM

WRAP

6:05 PM – 7:00 PM

RECEPTION

Hope to see you there! Grab your tickets here.