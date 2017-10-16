Watch Wakanda come to life in Marvel’s new ‘Black Panther’ trailer

Marvel’s The Black Panther is coming to theatres next year on February 16, and now we have a better look at what to expect from the movie. There’s Black Panther, of course, returning in his own feature after making his debut in Captain America: Civil War, but there’s also so, so much more.

We get a LOT of looks at Wakanda, the advanced fictional African nation where Black Panther presides as king, and we also get a lot more Chadwick Boseman kicking ass. And Michael B. Jordan looking considerably ripped and ready to rumble.

Also, more Black Panther jumping on and riding cars since it’s something he apparently loves to do. And if you could, wouldn’t you also love to do that?