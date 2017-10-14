Amazon drops David O. Russell show as Weinstein fallout continues

Amazon said earlier this week that it was reviewing its options around the shows it was producing with The Weinstein Company. Now it looks like the company has made a decision and is moving to sever ties with TWC.

One show, an untitled project from director David O. Russell, has been canceled entirely. Russell, along with stars Robert De Niro and Julianne Moore, released a statement saying they “support Amazon’s decision as in light of recent news and out of respect for all those affected we have decided together that it is best to not move forward with this show.”

Another show, The Romanoffs from Mad Men creator Matthew Weiner, will move forward without The Weinstein Company’s involvement.

This follows bombshell stories in The New York Times and The New Yorker, in which a number of women alleged that producer Harvey Weinstein had harassed or assaulted them. Weinstein has been fired, but that hasn’t saved all of The Weinstein Company’s projects — Apple canceled a series about Elvis earlier this week.

The Weinstein Company is working to distance itself from Harvey, with his brother Bob insisting, “No F-in way was I aware that that was the type of predator that he was.” Apparently the company will be renamed.

Meanwhile, Amazon is dealing with a scandal of its own, after Man in the High Castle producer Isa Hackett went public with harassment allegations against Roy Price, the head of Amazon Studios. The company says Price has been suspended.

Featured Image: YANN COATSALIOU/AFP/Getty Images