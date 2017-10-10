Home improvement startup Houzz partners with Indian media company Times Bridge

Houzz is expanding its presence in India by partnering with Times Bridge, the investment arm of The Times Group.

As a result of the deal, Houzz said its content will be integrated into The Times Group’s online properties, including the Times of India. A Houzz spokesperson said this will be “the authentic Houzz experience” with the full functionality of the platform, which connects users with home remodeling and design professionals.

Houzz first launched a beta test in India in November of last year, before becoming fully available across the country in January. The company says it now has more than 80,000 active professionals in India.

The deal also includes an investment of undisclosed size from Times Bridge. Houzz raised a $400 million round at a $4 billion valuation earlier this year.

“From its unique design aesthetic and products to its professional talent and expertise, India has become an important part of the global design language Houzz is facilitating,” said Houzz co-founder and CEO Adi Tatarko (pictured above) in the announcement. “We’re delighted to partner with The Times Group and connect even more Indian homeowners, home design enthusiasts and home professionals with our global platform.”