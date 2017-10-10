Crunch Report | New Star Wars “The Last Jedi” Trailer
- The new trailer for ‘Star Wars: The Last Jedi’ focuses on Rey and Kylo Ren
- Over 5,000 Wells Fargo ATMs now support card-free access via Apple Pay and other mobile wallets
- North Korean hackers stole South Korean and U.S. war plans
Credits
Written by: Tito Hamze, John Mannes
Hosted by: Tito Hamze
Filmed by: Tito Hamze
Edited by: Tito Hamze
Notes:
- I don’t know what to wear on Crunch Report (It’s a hard decision and I suck at dressing myself). If you are a startup and want to me to wear something mail me an XL T-shirt and I’ll wear it in an episode. I’m not going to mention the company on the shirt in the episode but it will be there. No offensive stuff, it’s totally at my discretion if I wear it. Mail it to me. Thanks <3 Ok, bye.
TechCrunch C/O Tito Hamze
410 Townsend street
Suite 100
San Francisco Ca. 94107
