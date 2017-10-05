recap
UPS
stories
optimization
syndicate

Crunch Report | Netflix Is Raising Prices

Posted by
Next Story

Kickstarter’s most successful fundraiser shares lessons from a failed campaign

Today’s Stories 

  1. Instagram Stories launches cross-posting to Facebook Stories
  2. Netflix is raising prices, especially if you love 4K
  3. A list of everything Magic Leap has released so far
  4. Amazon said to be testing its own delivery service with expansion planned for 2018

Credits

Written by: Tito Hamze, John Mannes
Hosted by: Tito Hamze
Filmed by: Tito Hamze
Edited by: Gregory Manalo

Notes:

  • I don’t know what to wear on Crunch Report (It’s a hard decision and I suck at dressing myself). If you are a startup and want to me to wear something mail me an XL T-shirt and I’ll wear it in an episode. I’m not going to mention the company on the shirt in the episode but it will be there. No offensive stuff, it’s totally at my discretion if I wear it. Mail it to me. Thanks <3 Ok, bye.

TechCrunch C/O Tito Hamze
410 Townsend street
Suite 100
San Francisco Ca. 94107

Latest Crunch Report

Watch More Episodes
  • recap
  • UPS
  • stories
  • optimization
  • syndicate
  • Popular Posts

Featured Stories

Latest From TechCrunch

Comment moderation powered by BrandBastion
Up Next

Kickstarter’s most successful fundraiser shares lessons from a failed campaign

Posted

CrunchBoard

Job Listings

More from CrunchBoard