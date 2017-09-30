Video
Denis Pombriant
frank radice
doc searls

Gillmor Gang: The Black Album

The Gillmor Gang — Doc Searls, Denis Pombriant, David Weinberger, Frank Radice, and Steve Gillmor. Recorded live Saturday, September 30, 2017. Topics: Cluetrain meets Blockchain, Twitter and the death of brevity, Who are the arbiters of true and fake.

G3: Algorithm and Blues — Francine Hardaway, Elisa Camahort Page, Mary Hodder, Kristie Wells, and Tina Chase Gillmor. Recorded live Friday, September 29, 2017. Topics: Social media, Facebook and the Russians, bad algorithms, the human element.

@stevegillmor, @dsearls, @dweinberger, @fradice, @DenisPombriant

Produced and directed by Tina Chase Gillmor @tinagillmor

