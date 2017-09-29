Watch Elon Musk’s keynote where he announced SpaceX’s new rocket and Mars colonization
Uber CEO to meet London transport chief after license loss
Elon Musk gave a keynote address yesterday to the International Aeronautical Congress in Adelaide, Australia. During the 43 minute talk, which is embedded above, Musk laid out SpaceX’s future including colonizing Mars and building one rocket to rule them all.
The talk is fantastic. Elon was Elon and revealed countless details about future SpaceX plans. This is why he’s celebrated in certain circles. He doesn’t hold back whether on Twitter or during interviews. Unlike other Silicon Valley companies, he seemingly keeps less details secret and is more willing to talk about things his companies are building.
Announcements from Elon Musk’s IAC address
- Elon Musk shares images of “Moon Base Alpha” and “Mars City” ahead of IAC talk
- SpaceX aims to replace Falcon 9, Falcon Heavy, and Dragon with one spaceship
- SpaceX plans to use spaceships for Earth passenger transit
- Everything SpaceX revealed about its updated plan to reach Mars by 2022
-
spacex-passenger
-
bfr
-
bfr_engines
-
Screen Shot 2017-09-29 at 1.00.15 AM
-
Screen Shot 2017-09-29 at 12.54.31 AM
-
Screen Shot 2017-09-29 at 12.54.40 AM
-
Screen Shot 2017-09-29 at 12.55.16 AM
-
Screen Shot 2017-09-29 at 12.55.48 AM
-
Screen Shot 2017-09-29 at 12.57.44 AM
-
bfr_rear
-
bfr4
-
bfr3
-
bfr2
-
BFR
-
elonmusk_2017-Sep-28
-
mars-city-still
0
SHARES