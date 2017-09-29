Startups
Watch Elon Musk’s keynote where he announced SpaceX’s new rocket and Mars colonization

Elon Musk gave a keynote address yesterday to the International Aeronautical Congress in Adelaide, Australia. During the 43 minute talk, which is embedded above, Musk laid out SpaceX’s future including colonizing Mars and building one rocket to rule them all.

The talk is fantastic. Elon was Elon and revealed countless details about future SpaceX plans. This is why he’s celebrated in certain circles. He doesn’t hold back whether on Twitter or during interviews. Unlike other Silicon Valley companies, he seemingly keeps less details secret and is more willing to talk about things his companies are building.

Announcements from Elon Musk’s IAC address

