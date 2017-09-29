Crunch Report | Using SpaceX Spaceships to Travel on Earth
The SEC has charged two initial coin offerings with defrauding investors
Today’s Stories
- SpaceX plans to use spaceships for Earth passenger transit
- Apple quietly acquired computer vision startup Regaind
- First China, now South Korea has banned ICOs
Credits
Written by: Tito Hamze, John Mannes, Jessica Scott
Hosted by: Tito Hamze
Filmed by: Tito Hamze
Edited by: Joe Zolnoski
Notes:
- I don’t know what to wear on Crunch Report (It’s a hard decision and I suck at dressing myself). If you are a startup and want to me to wear something mail me an XL T-shirt and I’ll wear it in an episode. I’m not going to mention the company on the shirt in the episode but it will be there. No offensive stuff, it’s totally at my discretion if I wear it. Mail it to me. Thanks <3 Ok, bye.
TechCrunch C/O Tito Hamze
410 Townsend street
Suite 100
San Francisco Ca. 94107
