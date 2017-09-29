In just 66 days, the top tech startups, entrepreneurs, movers, shakers and investors across Europe will gather at Disrupt Berlin 2017. As if that’s not exciting enough, we’re looking for 30 pioneering startups to exhibit their stuff in Startup Alley — for free.

Startup Alley, the vibrant heart of every TechCrunch Disrupt event, is a showcase of up-and-coming technologies. Hundreds of early-stage startups, organized into featured pavilions, exhibit their tech and talent to thousands of Disrupt attendees, including entrepreneurs, investors, thought leaders and media.

Each of the 10 featured pavilions focuses on a category that generates lots of excitement and interest from startups and investors alike. The featured pavilions at Disrupt Berlin 2017 include:

AI & Machine Learning

Blockchain/Cryptocurrency/Fintech

CRM/SaaS/Marketing

E-commerce & Retail

Foodtech

Hardware & IoT

Health & Biotech

Mobility & Transportation

Robotics

Virtual & Augmented Reality

TechCrunch offers only three free exhibit tables for each pavilion, and here’s what you need to do for a chance to win one of them. First, you need to jump this low bar: your company must be less than two years old and have raised less than $2.5 million. Second, you need to apply here by October 13. That’s it.

In addition to a free exhibit table, and exposure to thousands of potential investors, customers and brand evangelists, you’ll also receive two tickets to all the events at Disrupt Berlin. What’s more, you get to hop up onto the Startup Alley Showcase Stage and deliver a three-minute pitch. If your pitch impresses, you might be crowned the Startup Alley Wild Card Winner — and compete in the Startup Battlefield. Imagine what that kind of exposure could do for your business.

Disrupt Berlin takes place December 4-5, 2017 at Arena Berlin, Eichenstraße 412435. But you only have until Friday, October 13 before the application clock runs out. We’ll announce the winners at the end of October.

Two short weeks. You don’t have time to waste if you want to score a free exhibit table and showcase your business in Startup Alley. Apply today.