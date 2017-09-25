Crunch Report | Apple’s Siri Embraces Google
Next Story
Nvidia picks up Alibaba and Huawei as partners for smart city platform
Today’s Stories
- Instagram now has 800 million monthly and 500 million daily active users
- SAP buys customer identity management firm Gigya for $350M
- SAP buys customer identity management firm Gigya for $350M
- Google and Levi’s ‘connected’ jacket that lets you answer calls, use maps and more is going on sale
Credits
Written by: Tito Hamze, John Mannes
Hosted by: Tito Hamze
Filmed by: Tito Hamze
Edited by: Tito Hamze
Notes:
- I don’t know what to wear on Crunch Report (It’s a hard decision and I suck at dressing myself). If you are a startup and want to me to wear something mail me an XL T-shirt and I’ll wear it in an episode. I’m not going to mention the company on the shirt in the episode but it will be there. No offensive stuff, it’s totally at my discretion if I wear it. Mail it to me. Thanks <3 Ok, bye.
TechCrunch C/O Tito Hamze
410 Townsend street
Suite 100
San Francisco Ca. 94107
0
SHARES