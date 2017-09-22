‘BoJack Horseman’ gets picked up for a fifth season at Netflix

Netflix’s narcissistic neigh-sayer is coming back yet again – BoJack Horseman will have a fifth season on the streaming service, as confirmed by a tweet from the official BoJack Twitter account.

The animated show, with its distinctive animal human hybrids created by cartoonist Lisa Hanawalt, will be renewed, which isn’t surprising if you’ve been following the show’s success or know any of its fans. The most recent season premiered earlier this month, and though I’m not yet all the way through, it’s been a terrific follow-up so far.

BoJack continues to be able to convey a sense of hopelessness and somber cynicism, but broken up with lots of levity thanks to the animated delivery mechanism, and use of jokes including A LOT of punny wordplay this season.

If you haven’t yet watched it, there are now four full seasons to binge, and with a new one now also guaranteed, this could become a deep trove of repeat viewing goodness for Netflix fans.