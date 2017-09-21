Instagram adds face filters to live video

Instagram is making its face filters available for live video streaming through the app, the company announced today. Instagram had introduced face filters, which add visual effects to detected faces, back in May, but until now it was only available on video and images captured first and then posted to your Instagram Story after the fact.

All existing face filters are now available for live video, but there’s also a new one that’s exclusively limited to use with live streaming that features sunglasses with lens reflections for which you can change the scenery with a tap. It’s limited to live streaming for the next week, so you’ll have to go live if you want to check it out for now.

Using face filters while you’re live is easy, and you can apply the filters either before you start streaming or during the broadcast by tapping the face icon in the bottom right corner of the Instagram live interface. The rollout is beginning today, but it could take “several weeks” for it to make its way to all users globally, Instagram says.