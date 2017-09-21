Bose debuts new Google Assistant-optimized noise cancelling headphones

Bose’s rumored QC 35 II noise-cancelling headphones are rumored no more: Bose made them official today, revealing the update to the company’s popular QC 35 premium noise-cancelling cans.

Google worked with Bose to create the new headphones, the company explained in a new blog post, helping to “optimize” the audio accessory for Assistant, Google’s virtual helper software for iPhone and Android. The headphones have a dedicated Assistant button, which users can push to call up the voice-based companion whenever they want.

They don’t have Assistant on board as a dedicated service, per se – instead, they integrate support for Assistant-based offerings including incoming notifications, audio features like news briefings and voice commands for calling and music playback.

Assistant support will be available on the QC 35 II in the U.S., Australia, Canada, Germany, France and the UK, and the headset retails for $349 in the U.S. – the same price as the QC 35 that came before.

Google mentions in its blog post on the new partnership and integration that it’s been working with Bose on Assistant integration for headphones “starting with” the QC 35 II, which implies that we could see this feature expand to more of the Bose line in the future.